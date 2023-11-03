Boiler Alert Podcast - P(u)re Michigan

Luckily, we’ve got Purdue men’s basketball to talk about because I really did not want to talk about the football game coming up against Michigan. Ryan and I do everything we can to avoid that conversation so we eat our dessert first by talking about Purdue’s dominating win over Grace in their final exhibition of the season. It’s just glorious that basketball season is upon us.

Then, unfortunately, we must transition into coverage of Saturday’s game against Michigan. First though, we talk about all the scandals that are currently plaguing Michigan including a new one regarding a staffer who was fired in the offseason. I’m not sure what is in the milk that Harbaugh gives his staff but something isn’t sitting right with this group.

Then, Ryan tries to stump me on his favorite game of punts. Make sure to like, rate, and review us and join us each and every week as we talk Purdue sports.