Countdown to Purdue Basketball: Trey Kaufman-Renn

We are just four days from the official start of the 2023-2024 Purdue Boilermakers basketball season and that brings us to Trey Kaufman Renn. The sophomore is set for a big season after his teammates and Head Coach Matt Painter has raved about his development in the off season. Will that translate to a big season for the Boilers? All signs point to yes.

Kaufman Renn will start at the power forward position for Purdue this season alongside returning National Player of the Year Zach Edey. That is a very intriguing lineup and one that many are excited about given the ability to score in the paint alongside known shooters in Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, and Lance Jones. Trey Kaufman likely will play in excess of 20 minutes per game as he will split time with Mason Gillis and even Ethan Morton at times.

Kaufman Renn’s ability to shoot from outside paired with his ability to isolate a defender one on one in the post and score at a high rate is one that Purdue hopes will lead to less double teams against Edey. The big question will be if he can defend the power forward position well enough to not be a liability on defense. If he can leverage that advantage on offense and be good enough on defense, Purdue’s ceiling is raised exponentially from last season. Kaufman Renn may end up being the key component to a deep tourney run.

