Draft Kings Heisman Odds - Purdue Edition

There aren’t many positives to playing Michigan this weekend for the Boilermakers. Purdue is not...ahem...exactly good at football and the Wolverines are a bit perturbed with all the goings on in Ann Arbor over the last few weeks. They’ve been steamrolling teams recently, putting up 40 or more points in their last four games. Meanwhile, Purdue has been prime steamrolling fodder. Ohio State hit them with a 41-7 piece and Nebraska just dropped 31-14 on their gold and black domes. Things don’t look great for the good guys this weekend.

There are not many positive to playing Michigan this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there’s none!

There’s a good chance you’ll get a chance to see the Heisman trophy winner on Saturday. It’s possible for Purdue to make or break both J.J. McCarthy or Blake Corum’s chance to earn money from a credit card company after graduation!

J.J. McCarthy - Quarterback - Michigan

Current DraftKings Heisman Odds: +300

Current Ranking on DraftKings Heisman board: 2nd

This is a big game for J.J. He’s second on DraftKings Heisman board, slightly behind former Indiana signal caller Michael Penix Jr. A potential side quest for Purdue in their upcoming game against Michigan is holding McCarthy in check to help push Penix Jr. to the Heisman. It’s been a frustrating season for Boilermaker fans, but watching a former Hoosier quarterback hoist the Heisman, and the subsequent moans of despair from the Indiana faithful, could be a motivating factor in this game. It’s also possible (probable even) that the vast majority of Indiana fans have no idea Michael Penix Jr. is still playing college football.

On the other hand, McCarthy could torch a woefully undermanned Purdue secondary. The Boilermaker offense isn’t good enough to keep to score on Michigan, but Purdue has one of the more aggressive defenses in the nation. Purdue is going to come after Michigan, and J.J. will either rise to the occasion and put up stupid numbers, or let the pressure get to him and maybe throw a pick or give up a strip sack.

Odds are he puts up stupid numbers.

Blake Corum - Running Back - Michigan

Current DraftKings Heisman Odds: +10,000

Current Ranking on DraftKings Heisman board: Tied for 12th

Corum’s way back in the race at the moment, and the time is starting to get short. Purdue may be his last chance to put up a ridiculous game in time to influence the voters, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility. I don’t think Corum has a shot to win the Heisman but he does have an outside shot of making it to New York for the trophy presentation, and that sounds like a cool thing to experience.

A ridiculous game isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Purdue gave up 116 yards and 2 touchdowns to Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen and 195 yards and 4 touchdowns on 25 carries to Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader. If Michigan is dedicated to pounding Corum all game, he has a chance to go over 200 yards for the day.

The issue he may run into is touches. Michigan’s main goal is to win a national championship. There’s no need to use up carries against Purdue when there are way bigger fish to fry on the horizon. Purdue isn’t even a fish; they’re more like tadpoles. I’m sure Michigan is interested in seeing what their team looks like in the College Football Playoffs with Blake Corum after missing out on that opportunity last season.

If the game gets away from Purdue, expect Donovan Edwards (yes, the guy who ran for 185 yards on 25 carries in the Big 10 Championship game against Purdue last season. Why do you ask?) to grab extra carries. He’s had a disappointing season thus far and Michigan would love to get him back on track for the stretch run and their inevitable meeting with Ohio State.

Check Out The Rest of the Draftkings Heisman Odds Here

