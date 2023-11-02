Purdue & B1G Announced 2024 Conference Schedule

The B1G announced their slate of conference football games for the 2024 season and Purdue will have another tough road ahead of them. The schedule features four home games and five road games that will feature three marquee programs visiting Ross Ade Stadium. Purdue will host Nebraska (September 29th), Oregon (October 19th), Northwestern (November 2nd), and Penn State (November 16th). The away games will take the Purdue Boilermakers to Wisconsin (October 5th), Illinois (October 12th), Ohio State (November 9th), and Indiana (November 30th).

Purdue will also square up against Oregon State, Notre Dame, and Indiana State in the non-conference which makes the Boilers 2024 schedule another one of the toughest schedules in the country. Purdue will be in year two under Ryan Walters and the difficult task of getting to a bowl game will be another tall order for the young head coach. Purdue will likely return their most of their top skill positions on offense along with many of their top defensive players but the schedule will make a bowl trip a difficult task.