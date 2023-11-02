The Old Gold Show - Do Exhibitions Matter?

Inevitably, people lose their minds on the internet when their team loses. I’ve been there, I’ve been that guy. Then, there’s fans who lose it when their teams lose an exhibition game. Does that really matter? Like, at all? To answer that question Casey and I hopped on a Zoom together to talk about the loss to Arkansas. Casey was in attendance and was able to talk with coaches since then to get their opinion as well as how much prep work Painter did for Arkansas which honestly was really interesting. Plus, should the fact that the same issues are cropping up in this exhibition mean it matters more?

Join us below or find us on your favorite podcast platform. Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe so Casey and I can keep doing this. We’ve got a special interview coming up tomorrow that should be released prior to the first game assuming everything goes according to plan. Thanks for joining us folks!