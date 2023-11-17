Purdue Football: Quick Look at Northwestern

STAT Leaders

Ben Bryant- Quarter back

1121 yards: 8 TD: 3 INT: 51 QBR (91st)

Cam Porter- Running back

123 carries: 454 yards: 2 TD: 3.7 avg.

Bryce Kirtz- Wide receiver

36 receptions: 526 yards: 4 TD

Coco Azema- Defensive Back

28 tackles: 1 INT

Purdue heads to Ryan Field for their last road game of the season. The Boilers showed some life last week on offense and played one of their best games so far. Tracy Jr. and Mockobee both rushed for over 100 yards while Card looked the most confident he has all season.

Northwestern boasts a better defense than Minnesota coming in at 29th overall in total defense. They are good at defending the pass so you can expect Purdue to try and establish the run game early on.

Northwestern’s total offense sits at the bottom of the conference and while we struggled defensively at times this year we have made tremendous strides on the defensive side of the ball since the start of the season. If Purdue can have the same offensive performance as last week I like their chances in this one and with only two games left it’s all about building momentum into next year.