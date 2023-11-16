 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue Vs Northwestern: How to Watch

Interested in watching (or listening to) the Purdue game this weekend? We’ve got all the details, plus some Purdue vs Northwestern trivia.

By Drew Schneider
Gameday Vitals

Opponent | Northwestern Wildcats

Capacity | 47,130

Tickets | $10+ on Gametime

Kickoff Time | 12 PM ET

TV | Big 10 Network

Radio | 96.5 FM

Odds | Purdue -3 | OU 48

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | 53-33-1

Last Purdue Win | 2022 (17-9)

Last Northwestern Win | 2020 (20-27)

SB Nation Blog Representation | Insidenu.com

Weather Forecast | Sunny. Warming to a high of 54. Winds 10-20 MPH

Head Coach | David Braun - 5-5

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | No

