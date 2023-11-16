Purdue Vs Northwestern: How to Watch

Gameday Vitals
Opponent | Northwestern Wildcats
Stadium | Ryan Field
Capacity | 47,130
Tickets | $10+ on Gametime
Kickoff Time | 12 PM ET
TV | Big 10 Network
Radio | 96.5 FM
Odds | Purdue -3 | OU 48
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series | 53-33-1
Last Purdue Win | 2022 (17-9)
Last Northwestern Win | 2020 (20-27)
SB Nation Blog Representation | Insidenu.com
Weather Forecast | Sunny. Warming to a high of 54. Winds 10-20 MPH
Head Coach | David Braun - 5-5
Is the H&R Staff Attending? | No
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...