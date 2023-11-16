Boiler Alert Podcast - Basketball Recruiting and Northwestern Preview

With the Purdue basketball recruiting class now all sewn up Ryan and I wanted to talk about who Painter has signed and what that means for the team going forward. There’s also a bit of a math problem that we discuss here. Not sure how that gets resolved but then again I don’t make millions of dollars a year to know everything that is going on in my program.

Then we take a brief look back at the Xavier game and I ask Ryan, which of the three newcomers has impressed him the most? Then, we finish up the basketball conversation with a look ahead to the crowded field that is the Maui Invitational. There’s going to be so much good basketball over those three days that it truly is an embarrassment of riches. Purdue has an incredible opportunity to show what kind of team they are.

Finally, we take a look at Northwestern in preparation for Saturday’s game and we discuss the question of if Purdue’s offense is actually moving in the right direction or if Saturday’s win against Minnesota was just a one off. Give us a listen, a rating, a review, all those good things. Thanks for listening.