Gicarri Harris Commits to Purdue!

Gicarri Harris, the last recruit remaining on Coach Matt Painter’s 2024 wish list, committed to Purdue earlier today.

Harris is a 4-star, top 100 national recruit, and combo guard out of powerhouse Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. He chose Purdue over Georgia Tech today, but also held offers from teams like Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, and Arizona State. His addition pushes Purdue’s 2024 recruiting class into the top 10 nationally on every major recruiting site.

Oh, and he's the son of the best player in Purdue history, Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson. That seems important.

Strengths

Known for his smooth shot and quick trigger, Harris won’t hesitate to pull from deep when given the slightest opening. He’s not the most explosive athlete on the court, but has a wide array of scoop shots and floaters that allow him to finish, even if he doesn’t get all the way to the rim. When he does get all the way to the hoop is adept at using his body to shield off defenders and finishing through contact. Out of all his physical attributes, his strength may be the most advanced at this point.

Needs Work

Like most high school players, he could be more consistently dialed in on defense before he sees the court for Matt Painter. I don’t see that being an issue long term.

His advanced skill set makes him a high floor player, but he’ll need to figure out his role at Purdue. He’s a bit of a tweener in modern college basketball. Ideally he improves his handle and eventually play some point guard for Purdue, but he’ll start his career as a slightly undersized wing shooter.

Highlights

Purdue Comp

Terone Johnson with a better outside shot.

Overall

Harris is a deadly shooter from the outside and is a skilled finisher inside the arc. At 6’3”, his overall ceiling is limited unless he can move to the point, but he projects as a early contributor for the Boilermakers off the bench because of his mature skill set and shooting ability.

Another great job by Matt Painter and crew.