Purdue Fans React - Northwestern Week

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Purdue Boilermakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Purdue football came away with a surprising victory over Minnesota. It was surprising not only because Purdue won, but the way in which they won. Purdue scoring 49 points was completely unexpected, but was it enough to push the fanbase to a more optimistic footing? The general mood of the fanbase has been trending downward all season so what does a win do for the mood?

I must say, I was truly impressed with the fan support in Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend. The team was just 2-7 and yet the stadium was nearly full. Credit to all those involved in athletics and to the fans for showing up for a team that might have a little more fight in them after all.

Take the survey below and let us know how you’re feeling. Results will be posted Friday.