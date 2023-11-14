Purdue vs. IU Football Game Time Announced - Old Oaken Bucket On the Line

The Boilermakers have just two games left on the schedule. The first one is of course coming up this weekend on the road in Evanston against the Wildcats. The final game of the season will be following Thanksgiving and will be the Boilermakers versus the hated Hoosiers from down south. The Big Ten Conference finally announced the kickoff time for this one.

Your first look at the rivalry week schedule: pic.twitter.com/x7KM4mrXj1 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 13, 2023

Purdue will end the season at Ross-Ade Stadium with a noon kickoff on the Big Ten Network. It makes sense, Purdue vs. IU isn’t exactly a marquee matchup when you look at that list. There are no bowl implications like there will be for other games that weekend, and it doesn’t have the intrigue of an Ohio State vs. Michigan which somehow is also on Noon.

Given that The Game and the Old Oaken Bucket are both at Noon I would assume that the Old Oaken Bucket game might suffer in the ratings a little bit. It’s understandable and perhaps is for the best. All eyes in college football will be on who wins The Game and will head into the Big Ten Title game, assuming both teams come into that game undefeated perhaps both will make it into the CFP regardless of the outcome.