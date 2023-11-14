Purdue Volleyball: Colvin, Myers and Chicoine Awarded Big Ten Honors

You know how people say no news is good news. Well we’ve had a lot of news here at Hammer and Rails the last couple days and it’s all been good after Purdue went 5-0 over the weekend.

We’re not done yet as the B1G awards were announced yesterday and three volleyball players are being recognized for their play over the weekend. Purdue has now set a program season-best for weekly awards with 12 and they’re not done yet.

Raven Colvin was named B1G player of the week after averaging a .500 hitting % over the weekend. She had a season-best 14 kills against Minnesota and 12 kills against Michigan while also racking up 6 blocks in each match.

She only had 3 hitting errors on 46 attacks between the two matches. This is the fourth award for Colvin this season after being awarded B1G Defensive Player of the Week three times in September and October.

Big Ten Player of the Week: @ravencolvin



✅ Averaged a .500 attack %

✅ 12 total blocks

✅ Season-high 14 kills at Minnesota pic.twitter.com/G645ML4bSb — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 13, 2023

Sophomore Lourdes Myers has been outstanding as of late really opening up what Purdue can do on offense and defense. She led the conference with 15 blocks this week including a career-high 9 against MSU.

This is Myers first conference award for her career but I wouldn’t be surprised to see her recognized more in years to come.

The Big Ten leader in blocks last week.



15 total blocks in 2 matches

Set a career-high 9 blocks vs. Michigan State



Lourdès Myers is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/WV1pGzKKbK — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 13, 2023

She’s won it so much already they might as well name it after her. Chloe Chicoine won B1G Freshman of the Week again for the fifth time this season and her sixth award overall after also being named B1G Player of the Week back in September.

Chicoine had 4 kills per set over the weekend leading all freshman and fifth amongst all players. The freshman racked up 32 kills between the two matches and also had a career-high 4 aces against Minnesota and 3 block assists.