3 Purdue vs. Xavier - How to Watch and Open Thread

The Musketeers from Xavier head into West Lafayette to face the #3 Boilermakers in just over an hour. This game is part of the Gavitt games between the Big Ten and the Big East. You can find a deep dive into the Xavier squad here and the keys to the game right here. We’ve got all the Xavier coverage you could want.

Who: Purdue (2-0) vs. Xavier (2-0)

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana Mackey Arena (SOLD OUT)

TV: FS1 (Jason Benetti, Jim Jackson)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

This will be Purdue’s biggest test so far this year and with various players from Xavier being out it might not be as daunting as we’d thought going into the season but it will still be a step up in competition from the two previous games. It will also be the final tuneup before the team heads to Hawaii. Join us in the open thread for the 8:40 tipoff time to chat with your fellow Boilermakers.