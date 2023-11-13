Purdue Defeats Southern 67-50 in Home Opener

The women’s basketball team had their home opener Sunday afternoon where they won handily 67-50.

Celebrating our National Champs with a dub pic.twitter.com/E0MMKDwTjH — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) November 12, 2023

Maddie Layden had a career night with 21 points going 5-6 from the field and hitting 4 triples. Senior Abbey Ellis demonstrated her skills on both ends of the court notching 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Purdue’s balanced offense helped lead the Boilers to victory having four players score in double figures and 6 different players recording assists.

Freshman Mary Ashley Stephenson looked comfortable on the floor as she chipped in 13 points and 5 rebounds in her first career start.

While the offense was impressive, it was the defensive that really propelled the Boilers to their first win of the season. Purdue held the Jaguars to just 28.1 shooting percentage and 4/16 beyond the arc.

Purdue forced 10 of the Jaguar’s 16 turnovers in the third quarter helping secure the win.

The game also served as an opportunity to honor the 1999 National Championship team. Purdue is still the only Big Ten team to win a National Championship in women’s basketball with Iowa coming close last year before falling to LSU in the championship game.

Purdue moves on to undefeated Texas A&M on Thursday. The game is set to tip-off at 7pm in Mackey Arena and will be aired on B1G+.