Purdue (3-7) at Northwestern (5-5)

Northwestern might be the surprise team of the Big Ten season. After having an offseason that saw them firing Northwestern legend Pat Fitzgerald due to scandal most, myself included, thought that Northwestern would have another down year. Instead, the Irish National Champions sit at 5-5 and have pulled off some surprising victories this season including a victory over the Badgers.

It’s unclear to me who this Northwestern team is. They won just one game last season and yet have come out this year looking like a whole new team. Will that be enough to drag them to bowl eligibility? They are just one win away and playing Purdue at home could be just the thing that gets them there. However, with Purdue coming off a victory over Minnesota in which they scored 49 points, maybe things are turning around in West Lafayette? Stay tuned right here to get the latest on Saturday’s game.