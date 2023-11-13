Purdue vs. Northwestern - Opening Odds

I’ll admit, I basically had left Purdue football for dead. The offense was showing me nothing and the defense, while impressive along the defensive line, was failing to show me enough to make me believe that winning any games down the stretch was a foregone conclusion. Then, the Minnesota game happens and Purdue slaps the Gophers right in the face with 49 points. So, what are we to make of this Purdue team now? Who are they? Are they the team that just put up 49 points or are they the team that struggled to even put together 14 points in previous weeks? I guess, even at this late stage of the season, we just don’t know.

The next game for these Boilermakers is coming up Saturday against Northwestern. The Wildcats have had a tumultuous year with the firing of Pat Fitzgerald. Everyone counted them out, and yet right now they sit at 5-5 with two chances left to gain bowl eligibility. No longer only the Irish National Champions, they are winning games on American soil this year. So, what do the oddsmakers over at DraftKings think about this one? Well, as of this writing Purdue is a one point underdog on the road in Evanston. Pretty good when you consider how this team has struggled so far this year.

Have they made you into a believer about what is possible the rest of the way? Is a 5-7 record what you’re dreaming of right now? Could Purdue actually find a way to end the season on a three game winning streak and carry some momentum into a long offseason? If they hope to do that, Northwestern and IU stand in their way.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.