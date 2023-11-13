Xs and Ohs! - Victory Over Minnesota

You may have heard that the website formerly known as Twitter has been purchased and is now X, a simply horrendous name in my opinion but then again I am not a billionaire so take my suggestions with a grain of salt. You may also know that we have historically shared our favorite tweets from game day the Monday after a football game in a story known as In Tweets. Well, Twitter is gone and it ain’t comin’ back! As much as I’ll still call it Stadium Dining Court, most of you will still call it Deer Creek, and it’ll always be Burma to J. Peterman that site and app will always be Twitter to me. But for those who eat at Ford, see music at Ruoff Music Center, and visit Myanmar I decided to rename this article. This article is of course a play on words for the excellent Ellie King song Ex’s and Oh’s and the new name of Twitter. I promise it’s a great name. You’ll get used to it.

PJ Fleck remains the most insufferable person in college football. "Ski ritual man go gophers kfkskahkr" — CaliforniaBoilermaker (@CA_Boilermaker) November 11, 2023

opening kickoff out of bounds ohhhhh yessss purdue football — Isaiah Walker (@walkeri141) November 11, 2023

The mood was negative to start out, I won’t lie, but things got turned around in a hurry.

What a pass by Hudson Card. My goodness. #Purdue — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) November 11, 2023

Live look in at Purdues offense pic.twitter.com/1rwLfgfRi9 — Mitten Boilermaker (@Purduefan19) November 11, 2023

big-time blocks by Preston Nichols and Garrett Miller to spring Devin Mockobee — Brian Neubert — GoldandBlack.com (@brianneubert) November 11, 2023

Hudson Card hanging in there and stepping into the pocket much better today. — Kyle Charters (@KyleCharters79) November 11, 2023

“Why would you go for it here? Take the points!” “Yep that was a good call.” — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) November 11, 2023

Minnesota kicks a 38-yard surrender field goal to make it 42-23 Purdue with 10:38 left. Not sure what that accomplished. — Boiler Upload (@BoilerUpload) November 11, 2023

Purdue came into this game ranked 108th nationally in scoring offense and 98th in total offense. — chipscoggins (@chipscoggins) November 11, 2023

Update: we had ourselves a day https://t.co/aE9d2IS9wl — Spoilermaker Jones (@A_Merrik_A) November 12, 2023