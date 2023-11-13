 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Xs and Ohs! - Victory Over Minnesota

Here are some of our favorites from the weekend.

By jumboheroes
/ new
Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

You may have heard that the website formerly known as Twitter has been purchased and is now X, a simply horrendous name in my opinion but then again I am not a billionaire so take my suggestions with a grain of salt. You may also know that we have historically shared our favorite tweets from game day the Monday after a football game in a story known as In Tweets. Well, Twitter is gone and it ain’t comin’ back! As much as I’ll still call it Stadium Dining Court, most of you will still call it Deer Creek, and it’ll always be Burma to J. Peterman that site and app will always be Twitter to me. But for those who eat at Ford, see music at Ruoff Music Center, and visit Myanmar I decided to rename this article. This article is of course a play on words for the excellent Ellie King song Ex’s and Oh’s and the new name of Twitter. I promise it’s a great name. You’ll get used to it.

The mood was negative to start out, I won’t lie, but things got turned around in a hurry.

In This Stream

Purdue (2-7) vs. Minnesota (5-4)

View all 10 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...