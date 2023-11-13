Boiler Alert Podcast - A Great Weekend for Boilermaker Sports

I arrived in Lafayette late on Wednesday night and had a whirlwind weekend that included the Neon Cactus, Harry’s, Purdue men’s basketball, Breakfast Club, Mad Mushroom, and of course a Purdue football victory at Ross-Ade Stadium.

While the memories were fresh I hopped on a call with Ryan to discuss the weekend and what went so right for Purdue against Minnesota. This one was recorded at the airport so the audio isn’t quite as good as I would like it to be, but the content machine must be fed and so it shall be.

Ryan and I discuss the victory over Morehead State and look ahead to Purdue’s next game, tonight, against the Xavier Musketeers.

Plus, I have many questions, why does the Purdue football team run out with a Chucky doll? Why does my Verizon phone work so poorly inside Mackey Arena?

Give us a listen and enjoy the thrill of victory all over again.