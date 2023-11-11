 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Availability Report: Purdue vs. Minnesota

The Boilers get back some key players but remain without some key receivers

By JedWilkinson
Illinois v Minnesota Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Purdue Boilermakers will be without some key personnel but also are getting some others back healthy for their game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Purdue released their availability report ahead of the game according to B1G guidelines.

  • Purdue will be without two key receivers in Mershawn Rice and Abdur-Rahman Yaseen. A thin receiving corps will not be helped by these injuries.
  • Offensive Lineman Daniel Johnson would be a welcome addition as Gus Hartwig was forced to play tackle at times against Michigan
  • Moussa still out does not help the offensive line capabilities or depth
  • Notably absent from this list are OL Josh Kaltenberger, TE Drew Biber, and DL Khordae Sydnor.

