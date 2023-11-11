Availability Report: Purdue vs. Minnesota

The Purdue Boilermakers will be without some key personnel but also are getting some others back healthy for their game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Purdue released their availability report ahead of the game according to B1G guidelines.

No surprises for #Purdue on the availability report: pic.twitter.com/nkktZNgaPM — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) November 11, 2023