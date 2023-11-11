Purdue vs. Minnesota - Open Thread

Things haven’t gone well for this Purdue team this year, but today against Minnesota they have a real chance to get back into the winning column. The Gophers might be sitting at 5-4 on the season but they’ve had their struggles as well including two fourth quarter collapses so far this season. It will be something to watch as the game progresses tomorrow afternoon.

Opponent | Minnesota Golden Gophers

Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium - West Lafayette, IN

Capacity | 61,441

Kickoff Time | 3:30 PM ET

TV | NBC

Online Streaming | Peacock

Radio | 96.5 FM

Join us below to see the Gophers come into Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue needs this one in order to restore some fan confidence in this team. Purdue will need a number of things to go right in this one including some improvement in the offensive line, improvement in the second, and some poor play by the Minnesota quarterback. Should that happen Purdue will have a chance, but that’s a lot of things to bank on.

Let’s talk about it Boilermaker fans!