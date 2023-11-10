3 Purdue vs. Morehead State - How to Watch and Open Thread

Game two of the young season kicks off in just over an hour and it’s the Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Eagles of Morehead State. Drew did a really nice preview of the matchup that you can read here so I won’t duplicate his work. Jed also has a really nice look at what the keys to this matchup will be for Purdue. So I feel like if you take a look at those two articles you’re going to have a pretty good sense of what Purdue is getting into tonight when they tip-off at Mackey Arena in front of a sell-out crowd.

Instead of re-hashing things that you can get much better elsewhere I’ll just let you know where you can watch the game and kindly get out of your way to allow the chatter in the comments to begin.

Who: [3] Purdue (1-0) vs. Morehead State (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena 14,876 (SOLD OUT)

TV/Streaming: B1G+ (Alex Brophy, J.J. Palmer)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

One final note from me, this is Purdue men’s basketball last game on BTN+ this season so keep that in mind when making any purchasing decisions. There will of course be further Purdue events on there from other sports but if you’re only into men’s basketball, this will impact your decision I’m sure.