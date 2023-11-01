Purdue Fans React - Michigan Week

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Purdue Boilermakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

There’s no way to sugarcoat this one everyone. This Purdue team looked terrible on offense last week. If they wanted any chance of going to a bowl game this year the game against Nebraska was something they had to have. Instead, the fumbled, threw interceptions, and only managed to score one offensive touchdown. It was a huge letdown. My hope going in was that the team would look sharp given that they had two weeks to prepare. That certainly wasn’t the case on offense.

With that terrible loss now behind us, Purdue is now staring down the barrel of an unbeaten Michigan squad on the road. It’s not going to be easy. So, as we’ve done every week this season, it’s time to check in and see how everyone is feeling. Results will be out on Friday.