Purdue vs. Ohio State: Opening Odds

Coming off a close road loss at Iowa, the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4, 1-2 Big 10) return home to host the third-ranked team in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big 10). This is an especially tough game for the Boilers to even up their conference record and the odds are not exactly in their favor. But at least it’s at Ross-Ade!

The Buckeyes, who just handed a 37-17 loss to the previously undefeated Maryland Terrapins, will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana as 19.5-point favorites.

The Boilermakers have a series of new injuries to address and consequent gaps to fill in, so don’t be too surprised if the lines change given the changes needed to be made for the underdog. Ohio State is still rolling after solid wins against Maryland and Notre Dame while our Guys Who Like Trains are suffering injuries in key positions and reeling from a winnable road game.

The over/under currently sits at 50.5 points. The game will kick off at noon on Saturday, at which point the host team ideally catches the visitors off guard during an early kick time. Maybe having an early bye week means the Buckeyes are already tired! Hopefully! That’s what I’m telling myself!

