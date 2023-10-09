3 Ohio State (5-0) at Purdue (2-4)

Purdue will have their hands full this weekend against Ohio State, there’s no doubt about that. Ohio State sits at #3 overall and has yet to lose a game this season. They have not looked as good as most thought they would, but that’s all relative here let’s be honest, but they still sit near the top of the rankings. And for good reason. Ohio State has weapons all over the field and none more prominent than Marvin Harrison Jr.

This game is the Hammer Down Cancer game. You can find the special edition t-shirt right here.

Be a part of our blackout crowd this Saturday with the official Hammer Down Cancer shirt! Every purchase of this year's shirt will help support our research efforts to #HammerDownCancer.



This will always be a special game because of the Tyler Trent game and his entire story. Stay tuned to the site for all updates related to Saturday’s game.