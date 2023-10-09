Purdue Volleyball: Boilers jump in Polls after going 2-0 Last Week

After sweeping two teams (Illinois and Iowa) in the last week, the Purdue volleyball team jumped 4 spots landing at #15 in the latest polls.

This team has been somewhat hard to figure out. They are loaded with talent and depth and took a Nebraska team to the wire. Only to turn around and lose to Northwestern.

They string together some plays and look like a top team in the country but maintaining focus and momentum to close out matches has been an issue. That could be an age thing and something they figure out as the post-season approaches. Regardless, it was great to see the Boilers bounce back with two wins after dropping two the week prior.

Purdue vs. Illinois

Purdue owns Illinois and that’s the way we’d like to keep it. The Boilers had one of their most efficient and quickest matches of the season last Wednesday knocking off the Illini in 3; 25-11, 25-19, 25-16.

This was the first time all season Purdue held another team to under 20 points for each set. Myers has really stepped up as of late as she went errorless during the match adding in 6 kills and 2 blocks.

Hudson led the Boilers with 16 kills while Chicoine chipped in 11. Six players contributed offensively and Purdue was firing from behind the line having 9 aces.

Purdue vs. Iowa

The women made Saturday a little more bearable after knocking off Iowa in 3; 25-16, 25-17, 25-23. It was good to see Purdue close out that third match when in other instances they would’ve taken this to four sets.

The win over the Hawkeyes puts Purdue at 10-5 on the season and 4-2 in Big Ten play. Chicoine and Hudson both had double-doubles combining for 30 kills and 21 digs. These two have really just been dominate at the net so far this season for the Boilers.

After Schermerhorn was honored for tallying her 1000th dig last game the senior went on to get a team-high 17 digs for the night.