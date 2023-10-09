Xs and Ohs! - Iowa Edition

You may have heard that the website formerly known as Twitter has been purchased and is now X, a simply horrendous name in my opinion but then again I am not a billionaire so take my suggestions with a grain of salt. You may also know that we have historically shared our favorite tweets from game day the Monday after a football game in a story known as In Tweets. Well, Twitter is gone and it ain’t comin’ back! As much as I’ll still call it Stadium Dining Court, most of you will still call it Deer Creek, and it’ll always be Burma to J. Peterman that site and app will always be Twitter to me. But for those who eat at Ford, see music at Ruoff Music Center, and visit Myanmar I decided to rename this article. This article is of course a play on words for the excellent Ellie King song Ex’s and Oh’s and the new name of Twitter. I promise it’s a great name. You’ll get used to it.

Purdue defense over pursues and Iowa scoots on down for a long TD.



Massive blunder in the secondary there. — ISC Purdue (@ISC_PU) October 7, 2023

Not sure why Purdue called the "snap it off the QB's chest when he isn't looking" play. Gotta know game situation. — Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) October 7, 2023

Card has GOT to get rid of it. — Robert Baker (@kerba1123) October 7, 2023

You couldn’t make this more of a B1G West game if you tried. — OV Breezy (@OV_Breezy) October 7, 2023

Purdue officially has had 4 drives reach Iowa territory and it has zero points. — Boiler Upload (@BoilerUpload) October 7, 2023

yes i am watching Purdue - Iowa and my eyes are bleeding — CornNation (@CornNation) October 7, 2023

Just when you thought this Iowa-Purdue game couldn't get any uglier ... Khordae Sydnor blocks Iowa's 49-yard FG attempt. — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) October 7, 2023

Strange but true: Iowa QB Deacon Hill is 2-of-11 passing for 17 yards and an INT ... and is winning by 10 points.



Somewhere, Jared Lorenzen is smiling. — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) October 7, 2023

BLOCKED



Boilers block the kick! Our first of the year couldn't have come at a better time. ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/bw4q8Zg5Kj — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 7, 2023

Killer penalties. C'mon O line — Mitten Boilermaker (@Purduefan19) October 7, 2023

Down 20-7 which is like 40-7, and Graham Harrell calls a slow developing run up the gut on 2nd and 10, then a slow developing outside screen run on 3rd and 8.



This guy needs to be sent to to football prison — Isaiah Walker (@walkeri141) October 7, 2023

Ahh yes Purdue gives me hope only to crush my soul once more. My favorite tradition. — Robby Donoho III (@RobbyDonoho) October 7, 2023

Today was Kirk Ferentz's 307th at Iowa and the first without a completion to a WR. — Matt Benson (@mbenson6) October 7, 2023

I just confused Iowa’s quarterback with the offensive lineman he was standing next to.. — nicole ✨ (@HoeingNicole) October 7, 2023