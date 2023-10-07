Quick Wrap: Purdue 14 Iowa 20

Purdue struggled to gain any traction on offense all day as Iowa was able to scramble together enough big plays and ride the back of Kaleb Johnson to a victory over the Boilers 20-14. It was apparent that Hudson Card was suffering the effects of an injury but played a rough game today where he held onto the ball for far too long and just was not decisive in the pocket. Purdue also lost Tyrone Tracy early on in the first half.

Not much seemed to go the Boilermakers way as Iowa seemed content to allow their defense and special teams to once again lead the way to a victory. Backup quarterback Deacon Hill was less than impressive all day but Kaleb Johnson was able to run for 134 yards. The Iowa QB, who will be the starter the rest of the season with Cade McNamara’s injury, went just 6-21 for 110 yards. In fact, Iowa had less than 300 total yards for the game and had the ball for 11 fewer minutes but the two turnovers by Hudson Card proved to be too much to overcome.

Hudson Card ended the day going 25-40 for 247 yard, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions while Devin Mockobee had 89 yards on 20 carries for a touchdown as well but the Boilers couldn’t ever seize any momentum in a game when Iowa went up two scores. However, Purdue was able to get within those final six points and had a chance to take the lead with 2 minutes left but were unable to get downfield to threaten for a score.

Purdue drops to 2-4 on the season with a matchup against Ohio State next week. Iowa improves to 5-1 with a schedule that could very well see them end up 11-1 and winning the B1G West Division.