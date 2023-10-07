Purdue Football Releases Injury Report for Iowa Game

Purdue released its injury report list for the Iowa game and some big names are out today.

Max Klare who has been having a phenomenal start to the season went down in the Illinois game will not be suited up today. With Piferi and Klare now out, Purdue still has Garrett Miller who has been playing well but coming off an injury and Biber.

Also worth nothing, Marquis Wilson who has recorded 20 tackles and is one of Purdue’s top DB’s is out today. It’s obviously a position you don’t want to lose someone at for Purdue but Iowa is also using a backup QB and has struggled on offense this season so hopefully won’t be too much of a blow.

With OC Brothers out again we will get more Karlaftis this week who really shined against Illinois getting 8 tackles and a sack. I think his brother was excited.

Salim Turner-Muhammad, Ben Freehill, and Scotty Humpich will also be on sideline while Andrew Sowinski, Daniel Johnson, and Khordae Syndor are listed as questionable.

Along with Cade McNamara, Iowa will be missing two of their starting offensive line.