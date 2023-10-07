Purdue at Iowa - Open Thread

If you happened to stay up late last night, like I did, and watched the Illinois vs. Nebraska game you witnessed one of the worst second halves of football that has ever happened. Don’t believe me? Here are the drive results for the second half in order.

Punt

Fumble

Field Goal

Punt

Missed Field Goal

Turnover on downs

Fumble

Punt

Interception

Interception

Fumble

Turnover on downs

End of game

There were seven turnovers in the second half and just three points. It really was a battle of who wanted to win the game less. Why do I bring this up? Well, any chance to embarrass either of these schools is a chance I’m going to grasp, but second, and more relevant here, is that this Purdue vs. Iowa game very well could be just as ugly. Iowa’s got a solid defense but a terrible offense. Purdue has a solid offense and a questionable defense. Which side will dominate the other? Will it all depend on turnovers? Join us in the open thread to find out as the game kicks off in just under an hour.

Kickoff Time - 3:30 PM

TV | NBC

Online Streaming | Peacock

Radio | 96.5 FM