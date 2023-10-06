BUDS Preview Iowa

Garrett and Drew entered the BUDS Boilercave to discuss the impending game against Purdue’s Most Hated Rival!!!! Iowa. Puns of different quality get made. Iowa stats are revealed. Someone is called a “Bigun” and the plight of Iowa skill players is bemoaned. We get around to talking about the Hawkeye’s offense, defense, and give a shout out to the special teams.
Other topics to look for:
Things Discussed
Limiting penalties and turnovers
A Purdue killer from last season possibly returning to action
Hudson Card’s legs
Hudson Card’s arm
Purdue’s pressure defense vs Iowa’s passive defense
The Tyrone Tracy revenge game
Iowa Defense: The ironmen of college football
Things Possibly Discussed
Garrett’s middle name?
Living in an armpit
The difference between Illinois and Iowa
Barking Dogs
Things Not Discussed
Nepotism
Iowa scoring touchdowns
Ryan Walters: How many pull-ups?
The death of Napoleon
Loading comments...