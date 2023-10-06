Zach Edey Tabbed as Preseason B1G Player of the Year & Unanimous First Team All B1G

Ahead of the 2023-2024 season, Zach Edey has been named the B1G Preseason Player of the Year and a consensus First Team All B1G player. The Boiler big man averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks last season for a Purdue team that was ranked #1 for multiple weeks, won both the B1G regular season title and B1G tournament title. Edey becomes just the third player since 1994 to be named preseason player of the year, joining Robbie Hummel (2008-2009) and Carsen Edwards (2018-2019).

Time to prove it again. pic.twitter.com/UDaOuEyt3A — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 6, 2023

Edey had one of the most successful seasons in college basketball history and the awards have followed suit. Not only was he named a consensus National Player of the Year and consensus All American, Edey also won B1G Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year Award and was a finalist for the prestigious Sullivan Award (Caitlyn Clark).

The B1G will have their media days event on October 10th where Edey will likely be the main event while the Boilers will open their season with a benefit exhibition game against Arkansas on October 28th to benefit Arkansas 211, a program of the Arkansas United Way that was developed to help with relief efforts of the devastating tornados that swept through Arkansas in the spring of 2023.