32 Days Until Purdue Basketball: Jace Rayl

Guard (Freshman)

5’11” – 170 lbs.

Kokomo High School (Kokomo, IN)

Purdue basketball is so close I can practically taste it. And the taste of being preseason top-3 would be enough to wash away the taste of the end of last season (it won’t, but I keep telling myself it will).

One of the new additions to the squad this year is Kokomo guard Jace Rayl. Jace comes from a long line of successful basketball players, including his grandpa Jimmy, who was a two-time All-American. While he figures to only see minutes in select games this season, Jace is a skilled player who had a successful varsity career at Kokomo High School. But more importantly, by all accounts, Jace is a great teammate and an incredibly hard worker who will push his teammates every day.

It’s worth noting that since the departure of the King, the Paint Crew is still longing for a walk-on darling. Just maybe…