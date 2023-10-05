 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue vs Iowa: How to Watch

Want to watch Purdue play Iowa on Saturday? We’ve got the details.

By Drew Schneider
Syndication: LafayetteIN Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier, Lafayette Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Purdue heads into Iowa City looking to build on their first Big 10 win of the season. They’re running into an Iowa team in turmoil. The offense, a national laughing stock over the last few seasons, continues its ineptitude. On top of that, starting quarterback Cade McNamara is out for the season. The defense and special teams continue to be rock solid. They could be good, they could be bad. We’ll find out on Saturday with everyone else, including the Iowa coaching staff.

Gameday Vitals

Opponent | Iowa Hawkeyes

Stadium | Kinnick Stadium

Capacity | 69,250

Tickets | 35+ at Gametime

Kickoff Time | 3:30 PM ET

TV | None

Online Streaming | Peacock

Radio | 96.5 FM

Odds | Purdue +2.5, O/U 39, Moneyline: Purdue +110, Iowa -130

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | 50-3-40 - Purdue

Last Purdue Win | 2021 (24-7)

Last Iowa Win | 2022 (24-3)

SB Nation Blog Representation | Black Heart, Gold Pants

Weather Forecast | Partly Cloudy, High 62 - Winds from 5-10 MPH

Iowa Record | 4-1 (1-1 Big 10)

Head Coach | Kirk Ferentz | 190-116 Overall - 10-9 Bowl Record

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | No

