Purdue vs Iowa: How to Watch

Purdue heads into Iowa City looking to build on their first Big 10 win of the season. They’re running into an Iowa team in turmoil. The offense, a national laughing stock over the last few seasons, continues its ineptitude. On top of that, starting quarterback Cade McNamara is out for the season. The defense and special teams continue to be rock solid. They could be good, they could be bad. We’ll find out on Saturday with everyone else, including the Iowa coaching staff.
Gameday Vitals
Opponent | Iowa Hawkeyes
Stadium | Kinnick Stadium
Capacity | 69,250
Tickets | 35+ at Gametime
Kickoff Time | 3:30 PM ET
TV | None
Online Streaming | Peacock
Radio | 96.5 FM
Odds | Purdue +2.5, O/U 39, Moneyline: Purdue +110, Iowa -130
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series | 50-3-40 - Purdue
Last Purdue Win | 2021 (24-7)
Last Iowa Win | 2022 (24-3)
SB Nation Blog Representation | Black Heart, Gold Pants
Weather Forecast | Partly Cloudy, High 62 - Winds from 5-10 MPH
Iowa Record | 4-1 (1-1 Big 10)
Head Coach | Kirk Ferentz | 190-116 Overall - 10-9 Bowl Record
Is the H&R Staff Attending? | No
Loading comments...