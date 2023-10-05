Boiler Alert Podcast - Can We Explain Iowa?

In the latest episode of the podcast we take a look at Iowa and ask, what exactly are they doing over there? This offense has been bad for years, and not just bad, but like historically bad. This year they are averaging 22.2 points per game, got shut out by Penn State, and have failed to beat a quality opponent. They also barely survived against a Michigan State team that, let’s be honest, has a whole other set of problems to deal with.

I have continuously asked this question, but I’ll repeat it here, why would anyone offensive skill player decide they want to go play football at Iowa? Ryan provides an interesting answer for me.

We go down the list of players to watch for the Hawkeyes and stats that we think matter. Plus, Ryan asks me to determine the Sickos punting location for Iowa and while I didn’t get it right I laughed at the result and isn’t that the important thing?

Give us a listen, rate us, review us, share us far and wide.