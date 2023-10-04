BUDS Talk Illinois Victory

It finally happened. The Boiler Up Down South crew had been saying for weeks that when this offense gets going, it will really get going.

Ryan Walters’ team hung 44 points on the head coach’s former employer and it felt wonderful to observe.

Drew and Garrett discuss everything they liked on both sides of the ball, a chance to gloat is had by all, and Garrett expresses his frustration with the wonky aspect ratio he had for his stream of the Illinois game.

remember that these guys always had faith in the new offensive coaching staff.