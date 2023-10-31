Boilers in the NFL: Week 8

A fairly quiet week as playing time is becoming hard to find for some former Boilermakers. Such is life in the NFL though. The biggest week goes to George Karlaftis despite an upset loss to the Broncos. Let’s check out how everyone did:

NFL Week 8

Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals

At 49ers

No Stats

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions

Vs Raiders

2 tot, 1 solo

David Bell Cleveland Browns

At Seahawks

No Stats

Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots

At Dolphins

6 tot, 4 solos

Payne Durham Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At Bills

1 tgt, 0 rec

Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams

At Cowboys

No Stats

Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals

At 49ers

No Stats

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs

At Broncos

7 tot, 4 solo, 2.5 sacks, 1 tfl, 3 qb hits

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals

Vs Ravens

3 tgt, 2 rec, 10 yds, 2 car, 11 yds

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins

Vs Patriots

13 car, 46 yds, 1 td