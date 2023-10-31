Boilers in the NFL: Week 8

A fairly quiet week as playing time is becoming hard to find for some former Boilermakers. Such is life in the NFL though. The biggest week goes to George Karlaftis despite an upset loss to the Broncos. Let’s check out how everyone did:
NFL Week 8
Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals
At 49ers
No Stats
Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions
Vs Raiders
2 tot, 1 solo
David Bell Cleveland Browns
At Seahawks
No Stats
Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots
At Dolphins
6 tot, 4 solos
Payne Durham Tampa Bay Buccaneers
At Bills
1 tgt, 0 rec
Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams
At Cowboys
No Stats
Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals
At 49ers
No Stats
George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs
At Broncos
7 tot, 4 solo, 2.5 sacks, 1 tfl, 3 qb hits
Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals
Vs Ravens
3 tgt, 2 rec, 10 yds, 2 car, 11 yds
Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins
Vs Patriots
13 car, 46 yds, 1 td
Loading comments...