 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boilers in the NFL: Week 8

We’re back to take a look at how past Boilermakers fared in NFL Week 8.

By PURB97
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

A fairly quiet week as playing time is becoming hard to find for some former Boilermakers. Such is life in the NFL though. The biggest week goes to George Karlaftis despite an upset loss to the Broncos. Let’s check out how everyone did:

NFL Week 8

Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals
At 49ers
No Stats

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions
Vs Raiders
2 tot, 1 solo

David Bell Cleveland Browns
At Seahawks
No Stats

Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots
At Dolphins
6 tot, 4 solos

Payne Durham Tampa Bay Buccaneers
At Bills
1 tgt, 0 rec

Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams
At Cowboys
No Stats

Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals
At 49ers
No Stats

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs
At Broncos
7 tot, 4 solo, 2.5 sacks, 1 tfl, 3 qb hits

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals
Vs Ravens
3 tgt, 2 rec, 10 yds, 2 car, 11 yds

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins
Vs Patriots
13 car, 46 yds, 1 td

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...