Purdue Football: Quick look at Michigan

Stat Leaders:

Passing Yards: J.J. McCarthy: 1,799 yards: 18 interceptions: 3 int: 93.8 QBR (1st)

Rushing Yards: Blake Corum: 605 yards: 13 carries: 5.4 ypc

Receiving Yards: 27 receptions: 446 yards: 10 TD

Tackles: Junior Colson: 17 tackles

Quick Preview of Michigan:

Error: Article has been stolen

Okay, okay I had to get one quick jab at the Wolverines. Michigan has been the center of headlines this season beginning with a Harbaugh 3-game suspension to start the season to now an investigation over alleged sign stealing and illegal scouting of teams. Which honestly doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Now if you told me Purdue was stealing signs to gain an advantage over teams I would somewhat understand but Michigan is elite and has all the talent needed to win games on their own.

I don’t like Michigan but we can’t deny they’ve been dominate this season led by the Heisman front runner J.J. McCarthy. Unless you blocked it from memory we got a taste of Michigan during last years Big Ten Championship where Purdue did a decent job hanging with them in the first half only for them to blow it wide open in the second and that’s just what Michigan does.

They have the ability and talent to let the game get away from opponents quickly with their play-action passes and veteran receivers. If they don’t beat you in the air, which let’s be honest isn’t going to be hard to do against Purdue this year, they’ll beat you on the ground.

The Wolverines who always hung their hat on the run game has been more pass focused due in part to McCarthy but don’t let that fool you into thinking they can’t run the ball too. Corum is currently averaging more than 5 yards per carry and has put up 13 tds.

If the offense isn’t enough to scare you, the defense will. Michigan ranks first nationally in total defense holding opponents to 226.8 ypg and 5 total offensive touchdowns this season.

Their biggest margin of victory recently came against Michigan State where they shut out the Spartans 49-0. Granted, Michigan State is at the bottom of the Big Ten right now, but they’ve been decimating opponents all season.

Their smallest margin of victory came against Rutgers back in September where they beat the Scarlet Knights by 24 points.

Right now the Wolverines are 31-point favorites and I don’t think that’s far off at all. This will be the final prime time game at the Big House and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them playing with a chip on their shoulder with all the scrutiny they’ve come under fire for recently.

With a new coaching staff and just too many missing pieces on this Purdue team they are going to need a hope and a prayer to stay in this one and I’m not ever sure if that would be enough. But hey, basketball starts next week!