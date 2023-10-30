Purdue Football: Dillon Thieneman awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Purdue may not have won Saturday but that doesn’t mean we didn’t see some good things. Dillon Thieneman has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week (again) after his performance against Nebraska.

☑️2 forced fumbles and 12 tackles on Saturday.

☑️Nation's leading tackler among true freshman.

☑️First Purdue defender to win the award three times. @DillonThieneman is a FORCE pic.twitter.com/yNQreY5l5a — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 30, 2023

In fact, Thieneman has been a consistent light on this somewhat dark season and a building block for the future of the program. This is the third time Dillon has won the award and the first time in program history that a freshman has won the award three times on defense.

Thieneman leads the team in tackles averaging over 9 a game and was a consensus mid-season All-American. Despite the loss, Dillon recorded 12 tackles and 2 forced fumbles on Saturday.