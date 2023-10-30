 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue Football: Dillon Thieneman awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Dillon gets bragging rights at Thanksgiving dinner this year

By GamedayGabi
Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue may not have won Saturday but that doesn’t mean we didn’t see some good things. Dillon Thieneman has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week (again) after his performance against Nebraska.

In fact, Thieneman has been a consistent light on this somewhat dark season and a building block for the future of the program. This is the third time Dillon has won the award and the first time in program history that a freshman has won the award three times on defense.

Thieneman leads the team in tackles averaging over 9 a game and was a consensus mid-season All-American. Despite the loss, Dillon recorded 12 tackles and 2 forced fumbles on Saturday.

