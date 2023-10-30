Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Time and Television Network Announced

If you’ve followed either the Boiler Alert podcast or the various rants and raves on this very website you might know that I’m heading back to Purdue for my first home game in two seasons this year for the game against Minnesota. I’ve been waiting patiently to see what time kickoff was and as we got ever closer, and Purdue kept losing, I feared the dreaded noon kickoff. I was hoping to have time for tailgate before the game and some drinks afterward. Well, today the news became official.

It will be back-to-back weeks on @nbc for the Boilers as our Military Appreciation game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. #BoilerUp | @MFRIPurdue pic.twitter.com/uBv53G4XGm — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 30, 2023

3:30! What a glorious decision by the media partners! 3:30 will give me plenty of time to enjoy some pre-game festivities, get a good look around the renovations to Ross-Ade, and settle in for what will likely be a rather chilly game.

For those who won’t be in attendance, the game will be televised on NBC. No Peacock for us! This game will come after Purdue faces Michigan this weekend with a 7:00 PM kickoff also on NBC.