Purdue (2-6) at #2 Michigan (8-0)

What diametrically opposed trajectories these two teams have been on since they last met at the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis last season. Michigan of course headed to the CFP while Purdue headed to a bowl game about which the less is said the better. Purdue lost their head coach while Harbaugh is still drinking whole milk and wearing khakis on the Michigan sideline.

Of course not all is perfect over in Ann Arbor where there are whiffs of a new scandal with sign stealing afoot. Seems doubtful that this simmering scandal will impact the Purdue game as the NCAA moves at the pace the sloth in Zootopia would think is slow. For now though, Purdue heads into the Big House a heavy underdog not just via the oddsmakers in Las Vegas but in our hearts and minds as well. It’s never easy to win at Michigan but this year seems like it would be a Herculean task. Join us here for all the updates.