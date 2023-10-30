Xs and Ohs! - Nebraska Edition

You may have heard that the website formerly known as Twitter has been purchased and is now X, a simply horrendous name in my opinion but then again I am not a billionaire so take my suggestions with a grain of salt. You may also know that we have historically shared our favorite tweets from game day the Monday after a football game in a story known as In Tweets. Well, Twitter is gone and it ain’t comin’ back! As much as I’ll still call it Stadium Dining Court, most of you will still call it Deer Creek, and it’ll always be Burma to J. Peterman that site and app will always be Twitter to me. But for those who eat at Ford, see music at Ruoff Music Center, and visit Myanmar I decided to rename this article. This article is of course a play on words for the excellent Ellie King song Ex’s and Oh’s and the new name of Twitter. I promise it’s a great name. You’ll get used to it.

that Mockobee fumble happened just the way @HammerAndRails dude said in our preview - got his arms away from his body and had the ball punched out — CornNation (@CornNation) October 28, 2023

Purdue left OT Mahamane Moussa helped off the field. He entered game as "questionable" after hurting an ankle the last time out vs. Ohio State. Now in at left OT: Daniel Johnson. — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) October 28, 2023

*looks back towards the football... quickly focues back on the basketball timeout dancing* — Casey Bartley (@CBartleyRivals) October 28, 2023

One quarter in the books: Purdue and Nebraska have combined for 123 yards, 5 first downs, 2 turnovers and 0 points. — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) October 28, 2023

For having a bye week Purdue looks pretty bad. — Joe (@yazdog8) October 28, 2023

You shouldn't have. We lose a game after Taylor Swift releases an album — Kevin Yeh (@therealkevinyeh) October 28, 2023

Maybe Purdue was just waiting for the game to flip back to FS1? — Jared Jesulaitis (@JaredOn1017) October 28, 2023

Purdue has thrown four deep balls going into the wind on its last two drives. 0/4 on those attempts.



Don't understand the play calling there. — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) October 28, 2023

Nic Scourton bringing the — ISC Purdue (@ISC_PU) October 28, 2023

Why would Michigan give Nebraska our signs pic.twitter.com/7koSyR0XL7 — GageBA (@GageBA) October 28, 2023

Nebraska has 10 yards this half

Purdue has ZERO! — CornNation (@CornNation) October 28, 2023

#Purdue head coach Ryan Walters didn’t mince his words after the game:



“It’s hard to look at positives when you’re sitting where we’re at.” — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) October 29, 2023