Boiler Alert Wallows in Misery After Losing to Arkansas and Nebraska

There’s never a hard time to be a Boilermaker, but there are times where it’s hard to watch our beloved Boilermakers play our favorite sports. This was one such weekend. Purdue went 0-3 on Saturday with losses to Arkansas in Men’s Basketball, Nebraska in football, and Illinois in volleyball. The most surprising one was volleyball as Purdue sits at 15th and Illinois is unranked but that Big Ten schedule is just a meat grinder regardless.

Ryan and I spend this podcast talking about what we saw in the lost to Arkansas to include both the good and the bad. We both come to the same conclusion though. This is an exhibition game. It’s stilly. It doesn’t matter. It’s a great test for this team and there are no consequences for losing. I’ll take that any day of the week.

Then we trudge through and talk about football where there seems to be little hope. It’s getting grim out there. Ryan and I both share some depressing stats about the state of the Purdue offense and you’re definitely going to want to hear those.