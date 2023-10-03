 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

34 Days Until Purdue Basketball: Carson Barrett

The Boiler blood runs deep with this family. Barrett turned down several offers from smaller schools to walk-on for Purdue.

By GamedayGabi
Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s hard to believe but we are almost a month out from Purdue basketball and today we spotlight #34 Carson Barrett. Barrett was the first commitment for the 2020 class; he was in good company along with Ivey, Morton and Edey that same year.

Barrett hails from Central Catholic in Lafayette where he was the state runner-up in 2017 and finished as the schools all-time leading scorer with 1,601 points. He was named small school player of the year twice and also played baseball.

Barrett is the son of Dave Barrett, who also played basketball at Purdue alongside Matt Painter from ‘88-‘91.

He’s appeared in 15 games total for the Boilers and got 4 points along with an assist against Ohio State last year. Carson is a walk-on on an extremely talented and deep team, playing time will most likely be limited unless something drastic were to happen. He does have the ability to step-in and eat minutes if ever called upon.

