Big Ten Announces Television Networks For All Men’s Basketball Games

How fortuitous that this information came out today. On the very day in which I write an incredibly long diatribe about fans being able to zip it and deal with the changes to the availability of Purdue sporting events. You can read the entire list of networks here but, I’m here to provide the most pertinent information given our current streaming ecosystem.

Six. That’s the number of Purdue men’s basketball games that will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. That includes five conference games as well as the game against Arizona in Indianapolis. Here are the games that will air exclusively on Peacock, including one that you might want to take note of for you Peacock haters.

Purdue vs. Arizona in Indianapolis - December 16th

Purdue at Maryland - January 2nd

Purdue at Nebraska - January 9th

Purdue at Indiana - January 16th

Michigan at Purdue - January 23rd

Purdue at Illinois - March 5th

Taking all of this together that means assuming you want to be able to watch every Purdue game (and you don’t have tickets to any of these games) you’ll have to pay for at minimum three months of Peacock.

Also, what a coup for Peacock to get rights to the Purdue at Indiana game on January 6th. I am a bit shocked they were able to get one of the marquee matchups of the season but there it is. The landscape continues to change and as I said earlier, we’ve just got to deal with it.