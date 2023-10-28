Injury Report: Purdue vs. Nebraska

Purdue released their injury report prior to the game against Nebraska and some notable names remain on the injury report coming off the bye week.

Notable on this list for this week is receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen who has been Purdue’s best receiver on the outside other then Deion Burks this season. This likely pushes Mershawn Rice and Jayden Dixon-Veal into a more prominent role against the Cornhuskers.

Mahamane Moussa, who left the game against the Buckeyes with a lower body injury, appears as though he will be a game time decision. Head Coach Ryan Walters expressed some hope that he would be able to play today earlier in the week which would bode well for a team that lost two starters to major injuries in back to back games before the bye week.

Absent from the injury report for the first time this season is Salim Turner Mohamed, a transfer defensive back from Stanford. If he is able to play today, he will provide a boost to a secondary that starter playing a true freshman in Derrick Rogers and sophomore Zion Steptoe against Ohio State. Steptoe, until recently, had been playing receiver.