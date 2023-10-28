Purdue vs. Nebraska (And Purdue vs. Arkansas) - DOUBLE OPEN THREAD

Purdue basketball and Purdue football playing on the same day is a treat. Purdue football and Purdue basketball playing at almost the exact same time? A nightmare. If you’ve got a two TV setup you’re the pride of the neighborhood tomorrow. If you’re like me you’ll be placing one game on the TV and the other on the iPad and trying to pay attention to both but somehow not really getting to watch all of either because you’re three year old wants you to read books or play with magnet tiles or cars. I feel like maybe that’s too specific though. Love that little dude, but he sure does make watching sports difficult.

So, we are just going to have one open thread here because there’s no sense in forcing you to go back and forth between two pages just to chat about one game or another. It might make it confusing but I think you all would rather have one place to talk about both games. If this doesn’t work, hey it was just an exhibition game.

Purdue football vs. Nebraska:

Kickoff Time | 3:30 PM ET

TV | FS1

Online Streaming | Fox Sports App

Radio | 96.5 FM

Purdue Basketball:

Tipoff Time - 4:00 PM Easter

TV/Online Streaming - SEC+ (ESPN app)

Radio - No information found in Purdue sports game notes.