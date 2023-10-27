Purdue Basketball at Arkansas - United Way Charity Game - How to Watch

Whelp, we are finally here. Time to put that unsatisfying season ending to bed. It’s over. It’s gone. It’s so last year. Fairleigh Dickinson? Sorry, I don’t have time for that right now. I’ve got Arkansas to worry about.

For those that have forgotten, Purdue will head to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon to take on the Razorbacks in a charity exhibition game with proceeds heading to the United Way in support of tornado victims. It sounds like the event is a sell-out so that’s great news for those impacted by the disasters.

If you’re looking to watch the game the pertinent details are below as well as some notes on the streaming home.

Who: Purdue vs. Arkansas

What: Charity Exhibition Game benefiting the United Way

When: Saturday October 28th at 4:00 PM Eastern

TV: Game is streaming exclusively on SEC+

What is SEC+ you may be asking? Well, I wasn’t sure either when this first came out but apparently it’s just part of ESPN+. So, if you’ve got ESPN+ you’ve got SEC+ and you’ll be able to stream the game. I went ahead and copied the relevant info from the SEC+ fact sheet below.

ESPN+ is a paid subscription. Do I have to pay separately to access SEC Network+?

No. SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network and part of your subscription with your cable, satellite, or streaming provider.

If a game is on ESPN+ or SEC Network+, can I watch it on TV?

SEC Network+ and ESPN+ are not television channels, but they are available via the ESPN App on your TV through connected streaming services and devices.

Join us tomorrow when we will have a combined open thread for the football game and the basketball game as they will, of course, be going on at the same time.