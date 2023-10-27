Purdue Fans React Survey Results - Nebraska Week

Purdue football sits at 2-5 overall with a tough game coming up tomorrow against Nebraska. It’s a game that this team basically has to win in order to reach bowl eligibility given that they’ve got to go up to Ann Arbor for a game later on this season. The rest of the games? Winnable. It has to start tomorrow. So I checked in with you all to see how you were feeling about Purdue’s chances to reach a bowl game and the results? Well, let’s just look together shall we?

15% of Purdue fans believe the team reaches 6 wins and bowl eligibility. I have to assume that also means that 15% of fans think Purdue will beat Nebraska. Last week’s results showed that at most 12% thought Purdue would go bowling so there has been a slight uptick in this number over the bye week. Going into the game against Iowa 28% of fans believed Purdue would win 6 games. Quite a fall. Prior to the Illinois game just 8% of fans thought Purdue would reach 6 wins and become bowl eligible (the graphic said 18% but this was a typo). Taking a look back at previous weeks, prior to week one, 79% of fans thought Purdue would reach bowl eligibility. After the loss to Fresno State, that number dropped all the way to 35%. Following the victory over Virginia Tech confidence rebounded a bit with 54% believing Purdue can reach six or more wins and become bowl eligible. After losing to Syracuse, and looking rather bad doing it, just 17% of Purdue fans believe the team will win six or more games to reach bowl eligibility.

Up next, will Purdue cover the then three point spread against Nebraska?

50-50. Just exactly how Vegas wants it to be. No clarity provided there at all.

I was able to take a look at what our friends over at Corn Nation asked about this week and see their results so I’ll give you a little peak into their world.

Their question, concerning tomorrow’s game, was how concerned are you about a loss to Purdue. 55% of their fanbase said their level of concern was “a lot: offense can’t score” while another 9% said “a lot: defense will be exposed”. Combine those two numbers and you’ve got 64% of Nebraska fans seeming pretty concerned about losing to our beloved Boilermakers. I guess it just goes to show that the grass isn’t always greener.

