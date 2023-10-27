B.U.D.S. Podcast - Mid-Season Awards and Nebraska Preview!?

Garrett and Drew return off a brief break due to technical difficulties (y’all missed a particularly sulky Ohio State review) and the the off-week. To make up for lost time, we’ve got a two-for-one special today.

First off, we hand out a few mid-season awards, including major imaginary prizes. I think our Offensive M.V.P. could surprise a few people.

In addition, we also have our Nebraska Preview. Not to give too much away, but they’re going to run the ball with their quarterback and Purdue’s either going to stop it or lose. We’ll talk some about the Boilermaker offense, the 3-3-5 Nebraska defense, and make a few terrible jokes.

Hope y’all enjoy.

