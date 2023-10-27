 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

B.U.D.S. Podcast - Mid-Season Awards and Nebraska Preview!?

Drew and Garrett have a two for one offering today. Come for the mid-season awards, stay for the Nebraska Preview!

By Drew Schneider and GarrettShearman
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett and Drew return off a brief break due to technical difficulties (y’all missed a particularly sulky Ohio State review) and the the off-week. To make up for lost time, we’ve got a two-for-one special today.

First off, we hand out a few mid-season awards, including major imaginary prizes. I think our Offensive M.V.P. could surprise a few people.

In addition, we also have our Nebraska Preview. Not to give too much away, but they’re going to run the ball with their quarterback and Purdue’s either going to stop it or lose. We’ll talk some about the Boilermaker offense, the 3-3-5 Nebraska defense, and make a few terrible jokes.

Hope y’all enjoy.

Apple Links

Spotify Links

