Purdue vs Nebraska: How to Watch

After two weeks of rest and prep, Purdue will travel to Lincoln to take on the Cornhuskers under new coach, Matt Rhule. Like several before him, Matt Rhule was brought in to restore Nebraska football (see how well that worked for IU basketball). After restoring multiple college programs and flaming out of the NFL, Rhule has a large task ahead. Hopefully Purdue can slow the progress he’s made so far.

Gameday Vitals

Opponent | Nebraska Cornhuskers

Stadium | Memorial Stadium - Lincoln, NE

Capacity | 90,000

Tickets | $28+ on Gametime

Kickoff Time | 3:30 PM ET

TV | FS1

Online Streaming | Fox Sports App

Radio | 96.5 FM

Odds | Purdue +2.5 | OU 39.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | 6-5

Last Purdue Win | 2022 (43-37)

Last Nebraska Win | 2020 (37-27)

SB Nation Blog Representation | Corn Nation

Nebraska Podcast | Huskers 247

Weather Forecast | Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 39F. Chance of snow 50%.

2022 Results | 4-8 (3-6)

Head Coach | Matt Rhule | 4-3 in 1st season with Nebraska | 51-46 Overall

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | No

