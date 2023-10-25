Purdue vs Nebraska: How to Watch

After two weeks of rest and prep, Purdue will travel to Lincoln to take on the Cornhuskers under new coach, Matt Rhule. Like several before him, Matt Rhule was brought in to restore Nebraska football (see how well that worked for IU basketball). After restoring multiple college programs and flaming out of the NFL, Rhule has a large task ahead. Hopefully Purdue can slow the progress he’s made so far.
Gameday Vitals
Opponent | Nebraska Cornhuskers
Stadium | Memorial Stadium - Lincoln, NE
Capacity | 90,000
Kickoff Time | 3:30 PM ET
TV | FS1
Online Streaming | Fox Sports App
Radio | 96.5 FM
Odds | Purdue +2.5 | OU 39.5
All-Time Series | 6-5
Last Purdue Win | 2022 (43-37)
Last Nebraska Win | 2020 (37-27)
SB Nation Blog Representation | Corn Nation
Nebraska Podcast | Huskers 247
Weather Forecast | Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 39F. Chance of snow 50%.
2022 Results | 4-8 (3-6)
Head Coach | Matt Rhule | 4-3 in 1st season with Nebraska | 51-46 Overall
Is the H&R Staff Attending? | No
